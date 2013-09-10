Kyocera seeks niche path to smartphone profits with 'tough' handsets

| KYOTO, Japan, Sept 10
electronic components maker with businesses from office machines
to mobile phones, is aiming to expand in smartphones this year
while several other second-tier Japanese handset makers are
throwing in the towel.
Kyocera, unlike its peers, has put its primary focus not on
the familiar home market but on the competitive U.S. market,
while pursuing a niche in rugged handsets that is shielded from
smartphone juggernauts Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
"We won't compete with them head-on, but will tap Kyocera's
unique advantages as a components maker," Kyocera President Goro
Yamaguchi told Reuters in an interview.
Kyocera has supplied Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier
which was recently acquired by Japan's Softbank Corp,
and announced late last month that top U.S. carrier Verizon
Wireless would also offer its handsets.
Yamaguchi said his company had also discussed possible
supply deals with other major U.S. carriers, including AT&T Inc
.
Kyocera, which specialises in making waterproof, shockproof
handsets and gets 70 percent of its sales in North America, is
projecting a 9 percent rise in unit sales and a 7.7 percent
revenue increase for its handset division in the financial year
to next March. Pretax profit is targeted to rise to 6.4 billion
yen ($64 million).
That contrasts with Japanese peers NEC Corp, which
has said it will pull out of its loss-making handset business,
and Panasonic Corp, which is paring back.
Most Japanese handset producers have focused on the
fragmented domestic market, and especially the largest mobile
carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc, which was once a reliable
customer for a Japanese industry with a dozen handset
manufacturers.
INDUSTRY SHAKEOUT
But the industry is now in a shakeout, as DoCoMo pares back
the handset makers it is willing to favour with sales promotions
and has relented in offering Apple's iPhone, the most popular
smartphone in Japan.
Outside Japan as well, the dominance of Samsung and Apple is
spurring consolidation. Last week, Microsoft Corp
agreed to buy Finland's Nokia Oyj, which was once the
world's largest handset maker but has recently fallen on hard
times.
Kyocera has a 5.3 percent share of the North American
handset market, in fourth place behind Samsung Electronics,
Apple and South Korea's LG Electronics Inc,
according to Gartner data for the first half of the year.
"Putting out reasonably priced phones featuring
waterproofing and dust-resistance - with such add-ons they've
expanded their share," Gartner analyst Atsuro Sato said.
Leveraging its components technology, Kyocera has, for
example, developed a ceramic part for its handset screens that
creates vibrations and helps to produce clearer sound.
The company pieced together its handset business from
operations acquired from Qualcomm Inc in 2000 and from
Japan's Sanyo Electric Co, which itself was bought out by
Panasonic, in 2008.
Its Torque smartphone launched in March cleared tests that
included being dropped 26 times from a height of 4 feet (1.2
metres) and has been popular for use at industrial sites.