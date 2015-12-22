UPDATE 1-Kyrgyzstan halts talks with Centerra Gold on Kumtor field

(Adds details, background)

BISHKEK Dec 22 Kyrgyzstan's government said on Tuesday it had stopped talks with Canada's Centerra Gold on restructuring their joint Kumtor project because the current agreement "ran counter to the country's national interests."

It said it would propose a new restructuring project to develop Kumtor, the Central Asian nation's largest gold field, seeking "an increase in financial flows" for Kyrgyzstan.

Centerra, which operates Kumtor, has been in talks with Kyrgyzstan for almost two years on a deal that would involve the ex-Soviet republic swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for half of a joint venture that would control the gold deposit.

The Bishkek government is particularly unhappy with Centerra's new, lower estimate of Kumtor's reserves. In February it estimated proven and probable reserves at 6.1 million ounces of contained gold as of end-2014, compared to 8.5 million a year earlier.

Former Kyrgyz prime minister Joomart Otorbayev resigned in April after failing to clinch the restructuring deal and his successor Temir Sariyev said at the time that resolving the issue would be among his priorities.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament, in turn, has threatened to nationalise the gold mine which is the main hard currency earner for the Central Asian nation and accounted for 7.4 percent of its gross domestic product and 15.5 percent of industrial output last year. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and William Hardy)