2015年 12月 22日

Kyrgyz government halts restructuring talks with Centerra Gold on Kumtor

BISHKEK Dec 22 Kyrgyzstan's government said on Tuesday it had stopped negotiations with Canada's Centerra Gold on restructuring their joint Kumtor project because the current agreement "ran counter to the country's national interests."

The government would propose a new restructuring project to develop Kumtor, the Central Asian nation's largest gold field, it said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

