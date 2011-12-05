版本:
2011年 12月 6日

Kyrgyz protesters say will end Centerra Gold blockade

BISHKEK Dec 5 Protesters in Kyrgyzstan said on Monday they would remove a roadblock that has interrupted supplies to Centerra Gold's Kumtor mine in the Central Asian republic after reaching a compromise with management.

"All movement will be completely restored tomorrow," protester Samat Aliyev told Reuters by telephone.

"We reached a compromise decision," said protester Stalbek Akeyev, who was among 30 people maintaining the blockade near the company's marshaling yard in the town of Balykchy, about 270 km (168 miles) from the mine.

Centerra has said the protesters were seeking more benefits from the gold project.

