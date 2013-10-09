Kyrgyz leader rejects calls to nationalise Centerra mine as riots persist

* Atambayev says "wrong decision" will hit economy hard
* Says "paid scum" using Kumtor row to grab power
* Persistent riots show weakness of central government
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Oct 9 Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek
Atambayev on Wednesday rejected opposition calls to nationalise
the country's flagship venture with Centerra Gold,
saying his opponents were using the dispute with the Canadian
investor to grab power.
The Kumtor mine is Kyrgyzstan's major foreign exchange
earner and accounted for 12 percent of 2011 gross domestic
product in the impoverished nation of 5.5 million which has seen
two presidents deposed by popular revolts since 2005.
Persistent violent riots over ownership of the mine flared
up again this week, and Atambayev's government has passed its
deadline to renegotiate or cancel its agreements with Centerra,
signed in 2009 under President Kurmanbek Bakiyev, who fled after
an uprising in April 2010.
Last month Atambayev's government and Centerra Gold signed a
memorandum of understanding, which paves the way for Kyrgyzstan
to swap its 32.7 percent stake for a 50 percent interest in a
joint venture that would own Kumtor, Centerra's core asset.
The draft deal was met with opposition demands to either
boost Kyrgyzstan's share to at least two thirds, nationalise
Kumtor or pass a no-confidence vote in the government.
"Certainly, I would not want nationalisation. It is fraught
with many risks," Atambayev told journalists. "One shouldn't use
blackmail and threats of resignation to force the government to
make a wrong decision."
Presidential powers are limited compared with those in the
four other Central Asian countries, which are ruled by
authoritarian leaders and whose parliaments rubber stamp laws.
Maksat Sabirov, a Respublika faction deputy, said he would
vote to cancel the 2009 deal. "These agreements were wrong,
tainted with corruption. Two presidents have been deposed due to
this reason - corruption. We have still 500 tonnes of gold left
(at Kumtor), and we will tear up the past agreements."
While acknowledging lawmakers' authority, Atambayev said:
"The deputies must hold a roll-call vote, because if they take a
wrong decision and the country is hit by financial crisis, if
wages and pensions are delayed, somebody must be held
responsible."
"PAID SCUM CRAVING POWER"
He lambasted the nationalist opposition - in minority in the
parliament but still able to galvanise nationwide protests - as
"the paid scum trying to reverse our political mainstream and
craving power".
"Why do they seek the government's resignation? Their goal
is again to disrupt the government and cause chaos in the
country," he said. "Democracy does not mean mob rule."
On Monday, police clashed with hundreds of locals in the
administrative centre of the northern Issyk Kul region, where
Kumtor is, after protesters took the governor hostage and
threatened to burn him alive in a car doused in petrol.
On Tuesday, police pushed protesters in the same region away
from a motorway which they had blocked.
The riots have more than once shown the weakness of central
government in the mainly Muslim country, which lies on a drug
trafficking route out of Afghanistan and where powerful local
clans often have more authority than the president.
In May, Atambayev imposed a state of emergency on a district
in Issyk Kul after protesters blocked a road to Kumtor and cut
off electricity supplies, temporarily halting production.
He pledged on Wednesday to use tough methods to crack down
on any new protests: "You must use weapons when a man is taken
hostage and threatened with death. This is not a joke."
A spokesman for Kumtor Operating Company said it was
business as usual there. He declined further comment.
Output at Kumtor dropped to 315,238 ounces (9.8 tonnes) last
year, mainly due to ice movement in the pit, and this year is
expected to be between 550,000 and 600,000 ounces.