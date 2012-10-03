版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日

Kyrgyz police, protesters clash over gold venture

BISHKEK Oct 3 Police clashed with at least 2,000 opposition protesters, some of whom had tried to storm a government building in the centre of Kyrgyzstan's capital on Wednesday.

The protesters were demanding that the government nationalises the country's flagship gold venture with Canada.

Policemen fired tear gas and stun grenades to oust the crowd from the central Ala Too square.

