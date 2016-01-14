Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth slows to 3.5 pct in 2015

BISHKEK Jan 14 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.5 percent in 2015 from 4.0 percent a year earlier, partly due to lower output at the large Kumtor gold field, the state statistics committee said on Thursday.

Gold production at Kumtor, operated by Canada's Centerra Gold, fell 8.2 percent last year, it said. The field, which is a subject of dispute between the government and Centerra over profit sharing, accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP in 2014.

The Central Asian country's industrial output fell 4.4 percent last year after shrinking 1.6 percent in 2014. Inflation slowed to 3.4 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)