UPDATE 1-Men on horseback attack Kyrgyz mining camp

* Talas Copper Gold camp attacked for second time
* Horsemen set fire to buildings, beat security manager
* Joint venture between Gold Fields and Orsu Metals
* Acting PM says investor interests must be protected
By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Oct 10 Men on horseback armed with
sticks and petrol bombs attacked an exploration camp in
Kyrgyzstan run by South African miner Gold Fields at
the weekend, the latest in a series of assaults on foreign
miners in the Central Asian state.
Talas Copper Gold, a joint venture between Gold Fields and
Britain's Orsu Metals , said on Monday that its security
manager was severely beaten as he fled from a burning building
at the exploration camp in Talas province.
The company said in a statement that the attack occurred in
the early hours of Saturday morning. Around 10 horsemen set fire
to several buildings, it said.
"This incident does not appear to follow from any community
action but seems to be a premeditated attack by a small group,"
the company said. It said the security manager was recovering in
hospital.
Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of 5.5 million people,
is preparing to elect its next president on Oct. 30, following a
year in which its former leader was overthrown and hundreds were
killed in mob violence.
The latest incident is another warning to foreign investors
in Kyrgyzstan's mining sector. Attacks on prospective mining
developments have occurred on several occasions since an April
2010 revolution, disrupting attempts by the new government to
develop a viable mining industry in the gold-rich republic.
Omurbek Babanov, who is acting premier of Kyrgyzstan while
Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev runs for president, said the
government should take swift action to bring the perpetrators of
the attack to justice.
"Protecting the interests of investors is one of the
government's main tasks," he said in a statement issued after
the attack.
Talas Copper Gold, which suffered a similar attack in March,
said a criminal investigation was under way and that it would
start its new drilling programme in November as planned.
The company is not the only miner to have been targeted.
Australia's Kentor Gold has said supporters of its
Andash copper and gold development, also in the Talas province
of northwest Kyrgyzstan, have been threatened.
Employees of a Chinese-owned mining company were beaten in
August at a separate development in Naryn province.
A single gold mine, Kumtor, contributes around 10 percent of
Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product and nearly half of its
industrial production. Owned by Toronto-listed Centerra Gold Inc
, it produced 7.8 million ounces, or 243 tonnes, from its
launch in May 1997 to the end of 2010.
Prime Minister Atambayev told Reuters in June that the
government would weed out corruption in the mining sector to
secure the proceeds from many untapped metals deposits.
Talas Copper Gold has four exploration licences -- Barkol,
Taldybulak, Kentash and Korgontash -- and has invested $15
million between 2005 and 2010. It has planned a further $2.5
million of investment this year.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)