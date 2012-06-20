版本:
L-3 unit in potential $500 mln US satcom deal

WASHINGTON, June 20 A unit of L-3 Communications Holdings Inc has won a U.S. Special Operations Command deal for portable satellite-communications gear with a potential value of up to $500 million over five years, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

The guaranteed contract minimum is $7.6 million, the department said in its daily contract digest.

L-3 Global Communications Solutions, the same unit, was awarded in 2010 a potential $170 million contract over five years for so-called very small aperture terminal satellite communications systems and related equipment.

Such systems are designed to integrate data, broadband internet, telephony, multimedia, audio, video and computer networking - all in a rucksack-sized package.

