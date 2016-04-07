Victoria's Secret owner L Brands to restructure business

April 7 Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc reported March sales at established stores above analysts' expectations and said it would restructure its business to focus on core categories.

The streamlining of the business would involve creating three units - Victoria's Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria's Secret Beauty. The company said it would also eliminate about 200 corporate jobs at its Columbus and New York offices.

The company said sales at stores open more than 12 months rose 3 percent in March, double the 1.5 percent growth expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)