Defense supplier L-3 concludes review of aerospace systems business

Oct 10 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said an internal review of its aerospace systems business found no material misstatements of its previous financial statements, sending its shares up as much as 13.5 percent in late afternoon trading.

"The street is excited that the internal audit is finished," CRT Capital Group LLC Brian Ruttenbur told Reuters.

The company also filed its quarterly report for the second quarter ended June 27.

L-3 had delayed filing its quarterly report to complete the internal review, which it initiated after an employee complaint exposed accounting errors and misconduct, prompting it to fire four people, revise two years of earnings statements and cut its earnings forecast.

The provider of communication and electronic systems to the U.S. military said on Friday that its financial statements had not been materially misstated "on either a quantitative or qualitative basis".

L-3 recorded total pre-tax charges of about $169 million at its aerospace systems business as a result of the review.

"This is a big company and a $100-million charge is not that big a deal," Ruttenbur said.

L-3 has a current market value of $9.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The aerospace systems business accounted for about 35 percent of the company's total second-quarter revenue of $3.01 billion.

Accounting adjustments arising from the internal review will only affect the logistics solutions and platform systems sectors of the aerospace systems business, L-3 said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice have subpoenaed L-3, seeking documents related to the misconduct and accounting errors. The company said it was fully cooperating with the agencies.

L-3's shares closed up 6.5 percent at $115.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.