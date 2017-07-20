FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
L3 Technologies CEO to retire, COO to take over
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨1点19分 / 2 天内

L3 Technologies CEO to retire, COO to take over

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Aerospace communication systems provider L3 Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Michael Strianese would retire and Christopher Kubasik, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), would succeed him.

Kubasik has held several senior level roles, most notably as the COO of Lockheed Martin Corp prior to L3.

Strianese's retirement is effective Dec. 31, but he will remain as chairman of the board, the company added.

Strianese, who played a key role in the company's formation, has been at the helm since 2006 and has worked for the company 20 years. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below