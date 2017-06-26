版本:
Possible $1.3 bln sale to Australia of military aircraft approved -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of up to five Gulfstream G550 aircraft with Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare mission systems, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress of the approval on June 23. The prime contractor is L3 Technologies Inc of Greenville, Texas, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh)
