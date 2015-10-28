UPDATE 2-L-3 names former Lockheed COO Kubasik as president, COO

(Adds share price)
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Oct 28 L-3 Communications Holdings
Inc on Wednesday named Christopher Kubasik, a former
Lockheed Martin Corp chief operating officer, as
president and chief operating officer, a newly created position.
L-3 shares jumped 9.6 percent or $11.04 to close at $125.59,
far outpacing the Dow Jones U.S. Defense Index, which rose just
1.79 percent.
Kubasik resigned from Lockheed in November 2012, weeks
before he was to become chief executive officer, after an
internal ethics investigation found he had an improper
relationship with a subordinate. (reut.rs/1N8snG9)
He currently serves as president and CEO of Seabury Advisory
Group, a New York-based professional services firm focused on
aviation, aerospace and defense.
Michael Strianese, currently chairman, president and CEO at
L-3, which makes secure communication systems, avionics and
other defense equipment, will turn over the role of president to
Kubasik. The changes are effectively immediately.
"The company strongly believes that Chris is the right
person to help execute our strategy for growth, optimize
performance and contribute to increasing shareholder value,"
Strianese said in a press release.
In its second-quarter earnings report, L-3 showed cost
overruns in the platform integration business, lower margins in
the aerospace division and higher cost growth with the three
head-of-state aircraft contracts.
The company said in July it was looking at potentially
selling its national security solutions business to try and
create higher margins and increase sales growth.
"Chris is a known commodity in the Pentagon. Equally
important, he is a known problem-solver," said defense
consultant Jim McAleese.
"This is a timely investment in overcoming operational and
program issues that have popped up on a handful of L-3 programs
this year," he added.
L-3 will release third-quarter results on Thursday.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)