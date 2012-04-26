L-3 Communications posts lower profit

April 26 Defense contractor L-3 Communications
Holdings Inc posted lower quarterly profit on Thursday
as sales fell in its government services segment.
Still, the company raised its profit forecast for the year
as it cited several international business wins and
earlier-than-expected orders for some contracts.
Net income came to $201 million, or $2.01 a share, for the
first quarter, compared with $203 million, or $1.85 a share, a
year earlier. Per-share results were aided by a lower share
count in the latest period.
Quarterly sales edged down to $3.59 billion from $3.6
billion a year earlier.
The company, which also provides communications systems and
plane maintenance, said it still expects to spin off part of its
government services segment into a new company called Engility
around mid-year.