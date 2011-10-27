UPDATE 1-L-3 Communications posts lower profit

* Q3 EPS $2.24
* Full-year sales view cut; profit view raised
Oct 27 Defense contractor L-3 Communications
Holdings (LLL.N) said third-quarter profit fell as some of its
segments faced budget headwinds.
The company on Thursday raised its full-year per-share
profit outlook but cut its sales forecast.
The supplier of explosive detection devices and airport
screening systems said net income was $235 million, or $2.24 a
diluted share, for the third quarter, compared with $237
million, or $2.07 a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 1 percent to $3.79 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Maureen Bavdek)