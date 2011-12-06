UPDATE 1-L-3 sees lower sales, profit in 2012

* Company expects Engility spin-off at mid-year
* Shares off
Dec 6 Defense contractor L-3 Communications
Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it expects sales and
earnings to fall next year, citing declining U.S. spending and
troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan.
L-3, which expects to spin off part of its government
services segment into a new company called Engility by mid-year
2012, said it is moving to reduce overhead as customers face
fiscal constraints.
"It's going to be a more challenging environment for us,"
Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Strianese said during the
company's investor conference webcast.
Defense contractors are shedding noncore units and reducing
headcount in preparation for leaner global defense budgets. The
U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons spender,
is looking to find more than $450 billion in cuts over the next
decade.
L-3, which provides communications systems, government
services and plane maintenance, forecast sales of $14.4 billion
to $14.6 billion for 2012, compared with $15.3 billion to $15.4
billion expected for this year. Per-share earnings are expected
to be $8.35 to $8.55 in 2012, compared with $8.60 to $8.70 seen
for 2011.
Analysts currently expect profit of $8.76 for this year and
$8.88 for next year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of L-3 Communications were down 10 cents, or 0.1
percent, to $67.19 in morning trading.