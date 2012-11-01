版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四

L-3 Communications posts lower profit, sales

Nov 1 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales eased.

Net income came to $192 million, or $1.97 a diluted share, for the third quarter, compared with $235 million, or $2.24 a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 0.5 percent to $3.28 billion.

