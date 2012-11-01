L-3 Communications posts lower profit, sales

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as sales eased.
Net income came to $192 million, or $1.97 a diluted share, for the third quarter, compared with $235 million, or $2.24 a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 0.5 percent to $3.28 billion.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem