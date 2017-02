July 26 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as revenue was hurt by a fall in U.S. defense spending and the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

L-3 reported second-quarter earnings of $205 million, or $2.08 per share, compared with $243 million, or $2.26 per share a year ago.

Revenue fell about 6 percent to $3.6 billion, said the company, which provides communications systems, government services and plane maintenance.