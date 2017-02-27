La Jolla's low blood pressure treatment clears key study

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.
Distributive shock is a state in which the heart is pumping well enough, but the blood is not distributed properly to the vital organs leading to severe hypotention.
The drug, LJPC-501, is La Jolla's formulation of a natural peptide that regulates blood pressure. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals