版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:04 BJT

La Jolla's low blood pressure treatment clears key study

Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.

Distributive shock is a state in which the heart is pumping well enough, but the blood is not distributed properly to the vital organs leading to severe hypotention.

The drug, LJPC-501, is La Jolla's formulation of a natural peptide that regulates blood pressure. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐