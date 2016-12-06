California gas power plant La Paloma files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Dec 6 A natural gas-fired power plant in California that earlier this year warned it might need to shut down filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, blaming "inhospitable" regulations and a shift toward renewable energy for power generation.
La Paloma Generating Co LLC, a 1,200 megawatt combined cycle plant about 110 miles northwest of Los Angeles, filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Tuesday, citing $524 million of debt.
In its filing, La Paloma said market factors including slower-than-expected growth in electricity demand and a rise in renewable generation resources in California were "exacerbated by an inhospitable regulatory environment."
La Paloma is owned by Rockland Capital LLC, one of several California plant owners that has asked the state for help in offsetting losses, arguing that it is in the state's interest to support the natural gas plants because they provide stability and reliability to the power grid.
An unexpected combination of oversupply of natural gas and a boom in solar and other renewable energy has depressed power prices and threatened the viability of natural gas plants that sell power into California's electricity market.
In its court filing, La Paloma said it had decided that Chapter 11 was in the best interests of the company and its creditors and stakeholders, following consultation with financial and legal advisers.
The company listed Bank of America Corp and SunTrust Bank as its lenders. It has trade debt with a number of organizations including Alstom Power Inc, the West Kern Water District and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Eiting by Steve Orlofsky)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.