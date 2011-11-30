UPDATE 1-La-Z-Boy Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.15 vs est $0.14

Nov 30 La-Z-Boy Inc, known for its recliners, posted a second-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by improved sales in its upholstery and retail segments.

For the second quarter, the company earned $7.9 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $3.9 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $307.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 14 cents a share, on revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company's upholstery segment rose 7 percent to $241.4 million, while retail delivered sales were up 34 percent to $52.7 million.

Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy closed at $9.9 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.