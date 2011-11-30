UPDATE 1-La-Z-Boy Q2 profit beats estimates

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Q2 EPS $0.15 vs est $0.14
* Q2 rev up 5 pct $307.7 mln vs est $310 mln
Nov 30 La-Z-Boy Inc, known for its recliners, posted a second-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by improved sales in its upholstery and retail segments.
For the second quarter, the company earned $7.9 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $3.9 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $307.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 14 cents a share, on revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in the company's upholstery segment rose 7 percent to $241.4 million, while retail delivered sales were up 34 percent to $52.7 million.
Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy closed at $9.9 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: