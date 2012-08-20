版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 03:32 BJT

New Issue-Lab Corp sells $1 bln in 2 parts

Aug 20 Laboratory Corporation of America
Holdings on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured
notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.2 PCT     MATURITY    08/23/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.793   FIRST PAY   02/23/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.244 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/23/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/23/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.884   FIRST PAY   02/23/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.764 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/23/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 195 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐