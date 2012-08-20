New Issue-Lab Corp sells $1 bln in 2 parts

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.2 PCT MATURITY 08/23/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.793 FIRST PAY 02/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.244 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 08/23/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.884 FIRST PAY 02/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.764 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.