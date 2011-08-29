UPDATE 1-Quebec court OKs Labopharm shareholder meeting

TORONTO Aug 29 A Quebec court authorized Labopharm Inc DDS.TO to hold a special meeting of shareholders for the approval of the Canadian biotech firm's acquisition by Paladin Labs PLB.TO.

The meeting is due to be held on Oct. 5, and Labopharm needs the support of two-thirds of its shareholders, the company said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Labopharm agreed to be acquired by Paladin for 28.57 Canadian cents a share in cash, valuing the company at about C$20 million. [ID:nN1E77G1T7] (Reporting by S. John Tilak; Editing by Derek Caney)