UPDATE 3-Paladin to buy biotech Labopharm in C$20 mln deal

* Labopharm board approves Paladin bid

* Paladin has bid for Afexa Life Sciences

* Labopharm shares jump 62 percent (Adds plans to eliminate a joint venture's sales force)

By Pav Jordan

TORONTO, Aug 17 Labopharm Inc DDS.TO, a Canadian biotech company specializing in controlled-release drugs, has agreed to be bought by Paladin Labs Inc PLB.TO, ending a months-long search for a suitor.

Paladin said it would pay 28.57 Canadian cents a share in cash for Labopharm, valuing the company at about C$20 million ($20.4 million), a 68 percent premium over its closing share price of 17 Canadian cents on Tuesday.

Labopharm shares jumped 62 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday to 27.5 Canadian.

"The board of directors has concluded that this all-cash offer, which is at a significant premium to the trading price of Labopharm's shares, is the best way to maximize shareholder value," Labopharm Chairman Santo J. Costa said in a statement.

Late on Wednesday the company said its joint venture with Gruppo Angelini, Angelini Labopharm LLC, would eliminate its sales force to reduce costs.

Labopharm has struggled in recent months and was forced to delist its common shares from Nasdaq in June after failing to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 a share and a market value of listed securities of $50 million.

In March, it replaced its chief executive, cut its work force and said it was in the market to explore strategic options. In May it reported a first-quarter loss of C$12.4 million, hurt by costs associated with the job cuts.

"The offer from Paladin provides compelling value, certainty and liquidity to our shareholders," Costa said.

Montreal-based Paladin, with a market capitalization of C$818 million, mainly targets the acquisition or licensing of pharma products for the Canadian market. It is also in the middle of a hostile C$56.7 million takeover bid for Afexa Life Sciences Inc FXA.TO.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Afexa is fighting the bid, saying it significantly undervalues the company, which makes the over-the-counter cold and flu remedy Cold-FX.

Paladin shares closed up 46 Canadian cents at C$40.95 in Toronto.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Pav Jordan and Allison Martell in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)