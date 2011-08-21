Southern Calif. grocery workers authorize strike

LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Grocery workers in Southern California have authorized a strike if their union cannot reach an acceptable contract deal with Ralph, Vons and Albertsons supermarkets, the union said on Sunday.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 62,000 grocery workers in Southern California, said over 90 percent of workers voted on Friday and Saturday to authorize a strike, far in excess of the two-thirds vote required.

Mickey Kasparian, the president of UFCW Local 135, said a federal mediator would continue to work toward a resolution, but a strike could be called in five or six days if there are no positive developments.

"If we don't get a deal, we'll take this fight to the streets," Kasparian said.

Kroger Co (KR.N), the owner of Ralphs; Safeway Inc SWY.N, the owner of Vons; and Supervalu (SVU.N), the owner of Albertsons, are negotiating as a group.

In 2003, the region played host to the longest work stoppage in the history of the U.S. grocery industry. That bitter, four-and-a-half-month standoff shifted more than $1 billion in sales, and the loyalty of some shoppers, to competitors.

Employees have been without a contract since theirs expired in March. While the union workers previously voted to authorize a strike, changes to offers being negotiated made another vote necessary.

The main point of contention in talks is healthcare coverage. The union wants the supermarkets to contribute more to a health fund it claims will run out of money within a year.

Kendra Doyel, a spokeswoman for the grocery chains, said the strike authorization vote is a common negotiating tactic and does not necessarily mean the union will call a strike.

"Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons remain committed to reaching a contract that is good for our employees and keeps these union jobs sustainable for the future," Doyel said in a statement.

Southern California, a supermarket union stronghold, is one of the most competitive grocery markets in the United States.

Grocery employees are members of seven union locals. The biggest is United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune and Leslie Adler)