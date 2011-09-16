UPDATE 2-S. California union takes major step toward strike

* Union issues 72-hour notice canceling contract
extension
* Move paves the way for workers to strike
* Supermarkets could also lock out workers after 72 hours
(Adds analyst and union comment, background, byline)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 The union representing many
of the 62,000 workers at Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons
supermarkets in southern California issued a required 72-hour
notice of its plan to cancel its extended contract, a move that
could pave the way for a strike.
The union and the supermarkets are at an impasse over
healthcare coverage. Employees, who have been without a contract
since it expired in March, have given the union the go-ahead to
call a strike if an acceptable deal for a new contract cannot be
reached.
In 2003, southern California played host to the longest work
stoppage in the history of the U.S. grocery industry. That
bitter, four-and-a-half-month standoff shifted more than $1
billion in sales, and the loyalty of some shoppers, to
competitors.
"We're ready to fight to preserve good jobs," said Rick
Icaza, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local
770, the largest of the seven union locals representing the
Southern California supermarket workers.
The union accused the supermarkets of "stonewalling", being
"unwilling to compromise" and squeezing workers who live
paycheck to paycheck.
"We don't want to strike, but if they won't negotiate, we
have no choice," Icaza said.
Kroger Co owns Ralphs, Safeway Inc owns Vons
and Supervalu is the parent of Albertsons.
"We are disappointed that union leadership decided to take
this step," Supervalu spokesman Jeff Swanson told Reuters.
Swanson, speaking on behalf of Supervalu, said the two sides
are still in "active negotiations and have made progress during
our talks this past week and a half".
"We don't want a strike, and we hope to continue bargaining
rather than continue to alarm our associates and our customers,"
Swanson said.
Representatives from Safeway and Kroger were not immediately
available for comment. The three supermarket companies are
negotiating as a group.
The union said grocery workers will begin final strike
preparations following the 72-hour notice to cancel the
contract.
Canceling the contract does not mean grocery workers will
walk out in 72 hours.
After the contract is no longer in force, the union has the
option to call a strike at any time. A nullified contract also
would give supermarket owners the choice to lock out union
workers.
LOSE-LOSE?
Southern California workers and management side-stepped a
strike in 2007, but the threat of another stoppage has anxieties
running high in what many experts see as one of the most
competitive grocery markets in the United States.
Unionized supermarkets like Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons have
seen their Southern California market share shrink over the last
few decades, contributing to a decline in the number of union
retail workers.
At the same time, non-union rivals including Hispanic
supermarkets, dollar stores and big players like Wal-Mart
, Costco and Whole Foods Market have
been on the rise.
Persistent unemployment and the weak economy have been hard
on supermarkets, which operate on razor thin margins.
While Kroger has outperformed Safeway and Supervalu,
analysts said supermarket profits are not growing.
"I don't think the strike is in either party's interest,"
said Walter Stackow, senior research analyst at Manning &
Napier, which holds shares in Kroger and Supervalu.
(Additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)