LabCorp's shares could rise 20 pct in the next year -Barron's

NEW YORK, June 7 Shares of Laboratory
Corporation of America Holdings could rise by more than
20 percent over the next year on an aging population and a
growing number of insured patients, Barron's said in its edition
published on Sunday.
The nation's second-largest medical-testing firm is poised
to benefit from an increase in the number of patients covered by
medical plans due to Obamacare as well as from growth in the
population of 60-to-79-year-olds that will exceed growth in
other age groups through 2025, Barron's said.
Earlier this year, the Burlington, North Carolina-based
company completed the acquisition of contract research
specialist Covance for $6.2 billion. The two companies together
can work on companion diagnostics and improve cost cutting,
Barron's added.
LabCorp shares are up more than 7 percent this year after
closing at $119.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Leslie Adler)