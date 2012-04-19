UPDATE 1-LabCorp 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Q1 adj EPS $1.74 vs est $1.67
* Q1 rev $1.42 bln vs est $1.40 bln
April 19 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it performed more laboratory tests.
First-quarter net income was $161.6 million, or $1.63 cents a share, compared with $127.1 million, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.74 per share.
Revenue at the No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company rose 4 percent to $1.42 billion. Medical testing services volumes rose 2.8 percent, while revenue per test rose 1.2 percent.
Analysts on an average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.67 a share, on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $90.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
