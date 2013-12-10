版本:
BRIEF-Laboratory Corp of America shares down 6.5 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Dec 10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings : * Laboratory corp of America shares were down 6.5 percent after the bell

following guidance
