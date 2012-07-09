UPDATE 2-New Millennium, Labrador Iron resume Quebec ops

* Labrador says full-scale operations have resumed
* Blockade to roads to mining areas removed - New Millennium
July 9 Iron ore miners New Millennium Iron Corp
and Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd resumed
full operations at their mines in the Schefferville area of
Quebec after the local Innu community removed a week-long
blockade.
Mining was affected after local residents blocked access to
the mines protesting against the Quebec government's Plan Nord
to develop natural resources in the northern part of the
province.
Keren Yun, a spokeswoman for Labrador, said the company did
not have any direct conatct with the protesters.
The 25-year plan, launched last year, targets C$80 billion
($78.44 billion) in investments to develop the resource-rich
area of 1.2 million square kilometre. Canadian National Railway
Co wants to build a C$5 billion rail line to ship iron
ore from the area to Port of Sept-Iles.
The blockade at Schefferville will not have any impact on
Labrador's production target of 2 million tonnes for the year,
the company said on Monday, adding that full-scale operations
will restart over the next few days.
The company has 20 iron ore deposits within 50 kilometres of
Schefferville.
"The economic impact to all local participants has been
minimized," said Dean Journeaux, the chief executive of New
Millennium, which owns a 20 percent stake in an iron ore project
near Schefferville.
India's Tata Steel Ltd, which holds a 27 percent
stake in New Millenium, owns the rest of the Schefferville
direct shipping ore project that has a resource potential of 122
million tonnes.
Shares of New Millennium rose about 1 percent to C$1.56 in
mid-day trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while
those of Labrador were flat at C$2.57.