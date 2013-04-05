版本:
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty hires advisors

April 5 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp said on Friday it has hired advisors to consider a possible sale or other strategic options.

It said the process was a response to media reports that Rio Tinto is considering selling its stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), Canada's largest iron ore producer. Labrador Iron Ore owns a 7 percent royalty interest in IOC, and a 15.1 percent equity stake.
