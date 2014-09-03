版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:20 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-La caisse de dépôt invests $200 mln in WSP Global

(Corrects to show stock symbol was for WSP, not LA Caisse) Sept 3 LA Caisse de dépôt: * La caisse de dépôt et placement du QUÉBEC invests $200 million in WSP as part of the acquisition of parsons brinckerhoff * Source text for Eikon
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐