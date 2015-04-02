Check Point to buy Israel's Lacoon Mobile Security

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
TEL AVIV, April 2 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies will acquire Israel-based Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent attacks on mobile phones.
Israel's Check Point said on Thursday it will pay "tens of millions of dollars" for Lacoon, which was founded in 2011 and employs 40 people.
Lacoon's product, whose customers include Samsung, Intel and Dell, will be integrated into Check Point's mobile security solution called Capsule.
"Companies are not necessarily protecting the data on mobile devices properly," Check Point Chief Executive Gil Shwed said, adding Check Point's product will be targeted at enterprises. "We found that Lacoon had the best and most advanced solution to prevent threats." (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by David Evans)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021