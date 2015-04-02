Check Point to buy Israel's Lacoon Mobile Security

TEL AVIV, April 2 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies will acquire Israel-based Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent attacks on mobile phones.

Israel's Check Point said on Thursday it will pay "tens of millions of dollars" for Lacoon, which was founded in 2011 and employs 40 people.

Lacoon's product, whose customers include Samsung, Intel and Dell, will be integrated into Check Point's mobile security solution called Capsule.

"Companies are not necessarily protecting the data on mobile devices properly," Check Point Chief Executive Gil Shwed said, adding Check Point's product will be targeted at enterprises. "We found that Lacoon had the best and most advanced solution to prevent threats." (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by David Evans)