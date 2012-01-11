UPDATE 1-Fox Sports, LA Dodgers reach settlement

* Settlement resolves various disputes regarding the
Dodgers' telecast rights
* Dodgers will not selle media rights beyond 2013
Jan 11 Los Angeles Dodgers will not market
its media rights beyond 2013 as part of lawsuit settlement with
Fox Sports, according to papers filed in a U.S. bankruptcy
court.
Fox, a unit of News Corp, had persuaded a judge to
temporarily halt the team's plan to sell the media rights to
games starting in 2014 - rights that were expected to be worth
billions.
"Under the terms of the settlement, Fox's media rights
remain in place and we look forward to working with new
ownership on future television rights discussions," Fox Sports
said.
The Dodgers, which have been in bankruptcy since June,
wanted to sell the rights to future games as a way to boost the
value of the team before it goes up for sale on Jan. 23.
"This consensual resolution of all disputes between the
Debtors and Fox will enable the sale of the Dodgers to proceed
forward, free of any uncertainty relating to the various issues
under dispute, with the continued objective of maximizing value
for the Debtors and their estates," the Dodgers said in a
statement.
The bankruptcy case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.