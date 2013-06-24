Lafarge nears $700 mln sale of North American gypsum unit -sources

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
NEW YORK/LONDON June 24 Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, is close to selling its North American gypsum business to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in a deal worth about $700 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The French cement maker's North American gypsum business, which produces plasterboard, generates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $75 million and also attracted bids from other private equity firms, one of the sources said.
A deal could be announced as early as this week, said the sources, cautioning that negotiations with Lone Star had not yet been fully finalised and could still fall apart.
Lafarge declined to comment. Lone Star was not immediately available for comment.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.