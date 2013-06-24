REFILE-UPDATE 3-Lafarge to sell N.American gypsum unit for $700 mln

* Agrees to sell North American gypsum unit to Lone Star
* Part of drive to sell non-core assets, cut debt
* Deal expected to close "very soon"
* Analysts say the unit's sale price is good
By Greg Roumeliotis and Anjuli Davies
NEW YORK/LONDON June 24 Lafarge, the
world's largest cement maker, has agreed to sell its North
American gypsum business to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star
for $700 million as part of efforts to refocus and cut debt.
The transaction, which confirms an earlier Reuters story, is
expected to close "very soon", Lafarge said on Monday.
The French company has been shedding non-core assets and
refocusing on its cement and concrete business after the debt it
racked up to buy Middle Eastern cement-maker Orascom in 2007 led
to the loss of its investment grade rating in 2011.
The news of the disposal lifted shares in Lafarge, which
closed as the only gainer on the Paris blue-chip CAC 40
index, ending the trading session up 2 percent
at 47.18 euros while the index was 1.7 percent lower.
"In our view, $700 million is a good price for these assets
from a non-industry buyer which has no synergies," Jefferies
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The North American gypsum business, which produces
plasterboard, generates earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about $75 million and
attracted bids from other private equity firms, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.
Lafarge, which aims to lower its debt below 10 billion euros
in the second half of 2013, managed close to 900 million euros
($1.2 billion) worth of divestments last year, with further
assets expected to go on the block in 2013.
In 2011, the group sold its European and South American
gypsum divisions as well as its Australian and Asian gypsum
operations.
In January, it sold six U.S. quarries worth $160 million.