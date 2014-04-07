版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-Lafarge shares rise 4 pct after details Holcim deal

PARIS, April 7 Lafarge SA : * Shares rise 4 percent after details Holcim deal
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

