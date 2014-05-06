Lafarge confirms 2014 goals despite Q1 forex hit

PARIS May 6 France's Lafarge, the
world's largest cement maker, confirmed its full-year forecasts
on Tuesday as it posted a drop in quarterly revenue after
foreign exchange headwinds offset a rise in cement volumes and
prices.
The Paris-listed company, which is preparing to merge with
Swiss rival Holcim, reported a 2 percent decline in
sales to 2.63 billion euros ($3.65 billion), while earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
were stable at 343 million.
The results came below the average of estimates from
analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected sales of 2.7
billion euros and EBITDA of 347 million.
Adverse foreign exchange rates slashed 8 percentage points
off sales growth and 10 points off EBITDA growth, Lafarge said.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)