CRH confirms $7.34bln deal to buy assets from Lafarge SA, Holcim-WSJ

BRIEF-Arconic says purchased remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
Feb 1 Irish building materials company CRH Plc confirmed that it agreed to pay $7.34 billion for assets from cement companies Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
CRH will fund the deal with cash, debt and a 9.99 percent equity placing, the Journal reported. A Holcim spokesman confirmed that the company received a binding offer from CRH, according to the Journal. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices.