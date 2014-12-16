Three groups seen competing for Holcim-Lafarge assets - sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 16 The battle for the
assets cement firms Lafarge and Holcim must
sell to get the go-ahead for their merger will likely be between
three groups, several people familiar with the matter said.
The three groups expected to hand in binding bids by a
mid-January deadline are: Irish cement maker CRH ;
Blackstone, Cinven and Canadian pension fund
CPP; a team consisting of CVC and sovereign wealth
funds the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore's
GIC.
France's Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim promised to sell
overlapping assets worth about 12 percent of their combined
revenues to secure European Union antitrust approval for their
merger earlier this week.
The assets are seen fetching about 6 billion euros ($7.5
bln), the sources said.
The firms hope their merger to create the world's biggest
cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales will help them cut
costs and cope better with overcapacity and weak demand.
Last month, Holcim said it had received more than 60
tentative bids from industry interests and private equity firms
for the assets, which the cement makers had already flagged they
would probably have to sell.
A large number of bidders, such as Italy's Italcementi
or Turkey's Sabanci, are interested only in
some of the assets, the sources said.
"The seller is likely to prefer a sale of the complete
bundle to one buyer, as a divestment in pieces bears the risk of
being left with unattractive, unsellable parts," one of the
sources said.
Some peers, including Germany's HeidelbergCement
and Mexico's Cemex, have said they are not
interested in the assets.
Some private equity teams, such as a consortium of BC
Partners, Advent and Temasek, as well as a group
comprising Bain and Onex, have also shelved their preparatory
work, sources familiar with the deal said.
A Lafarge spokeswoman said: "The sales process is
progressing well. Holcim and Lafarge have established a clear
process for their divestments and we expect final bids early
2015."
Onex, Sabanci and GIC were not immediately available for
comment. The other companies and investors declined to comment.
