瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 14:47 BJT

Sale of Lafarge-Holcim assets to CRH includes 5 bln euros of cash

ZURICH Feb 2 Irish building supplies group CRH's 6.5-billion-euro ($7.35 billion) purchase of assets from Lafarge and Holcim will bring the sellers about 5 billion euros, Lafarge's chief executive said on Monday.

"We estimate the financial debt at 1.3 billion euros... so yes, around 5 billion euros are in cash," Bruno Lafont told journalists during a conference call.

CRH announced the deal on Sunday to buy assets mainly in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines that Lafarge and Holcim are required to sell ahead of their planned merger.

($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Leila Abboud)
