版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 23日 星期二 19:00 BJT

Turkey's Sabanci to bid for some assets of Lafarge-Holcim portfolio-source

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding plans to bid for some of the assets that cement makers Lafarge and Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger past competition watchdogs, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

"Sabanci Cement Group is interested in these sales. Preparations are being made to make a bid in December. Before the bid, preliminary information has been obtained on the assets so it can be assessed," the source said.

Istanbul-based Sabanci Holding, whose interests range from cement to banking to energy, declined to comment. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐