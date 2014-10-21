India's Aditya Birla bids for Lafarge-Holcim assets-sources

MUMBAI Oct 21 India's diversified Aditya Birla
Group has submitted a bid for the Brazilian and the Philippine
assets of cement industry leaders Lafarge and Holcim
, two persons directly involved in the transaction
said.
Lafarge and Holcim have drawn up a list of assets they plan
to sell worldwide that accounts for some 3.5 billion euros ($4.5
billion) of annual sales and 10,000 workers worldwide to get the
regulator's go-ahead for their planned merger.
The Birla group will compete with several industry consortia
and private equity groupings that have been formed to pursue a
deal for the assets, which could be valued at anywhere between 4
billion and 7 billion euros ($5-$8.85 billion).
The Indian group, whose business interest include telecoms,
retail, metals and financial services, also owns India's leading
cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd, which has a
capacity of 62 million tonnes per annum of grey cement.
UltraTech, whose operations outside India include the United
Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sri Lanka, is looking to expand its
global footprint through the possible acquisition of the cement
assets in Brazil and the Philippines, said the people.
"It's at a very preliminary stage and the group is unlikely
to be aggressive if there is a bidding war kind of a situation
for the assets," said one of the people.
The people declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media on the transaction. A spokeswoman for the
$40-billion Aditya Birla Group could not be reached for a
comment.
The Economic Times newspaper on Monday reported UltraTech
had put in bids for the Brazil and the Philippines units of
Lafarge and Holcim at an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. The
paper did not say where it got the information from.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by Louise Heavens)