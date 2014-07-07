版本:
Lafarge, Holcim say asset sales represent about 10 pct of sales

PARIS, July 7 Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim said on Monday that the asset sales being proposed to get regulatory approval for their merger represented about 10 percent of the global sales of the combined company.

