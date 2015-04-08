版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 02:10 BJT

Holcim, Lafarge set to name Olsen as CEO of combined company-source

ZURICH, April 8 Cement maker Holcim has backed Eric Olsen as chief executive following the Swiss firm's planned merger with French peer Lafarge, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The choice of CEO was one of the main sticking points in the deal. One shareholder, U.S. mutual fund Harris Associates, had held back from approving the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company.

Olsen, a veteran executive at Paris-based Lafarge, was backed by the boards of both companies after Holcim's board met on Wednesday, the source said, picking an insider to lead what would be the world's largest cement maker. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

