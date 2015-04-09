Holcim's No.1 shareholder supports Olsen as new CEO - spokesman

ZURICH, April 9 Holcim's largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny is happy with the appointment of Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the future head of the two cement companies once their merger is completed, his spokesman said on Thursday.
"Thomas Schmidheiny views Eric Olsen as a very good appointment," Schmidheiny's spokesman said.
Shareholders of Swiss Holcim still need to ratify the merger with France's Lafarge at a vote in early May. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt; Writing by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.