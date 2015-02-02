版本:
CRH says in talks with KKR on partnering on new UK assets

DUBLIN Feb 2 CRH will not keep sole control of all the assets it agreed to pay Lafarge and Holcim 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for and is in talks with private equity firm KKR& Co LP to partner on some.

"Not all of these assets are going to remain long term in our group, that's for sure. Some of these assets, we will be required to take partners on," CRH chief executive Albert Manifold told journalists on a conference call.

"One of those areas is the United Kingdom and we will look at whether we feel it's appropriate to allocate all of the capital at this moment of time or to take on some partners. We have had a number of discussions with people. We are in discussions with KKR about investing in the UK."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
