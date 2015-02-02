版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Lafarge, Holcim confirm deal to sell assets to CRH for 6.5 bln euro

Feb 2 Lafarge and Holcim said in a statement:

* Agreed to sell assets to CRH for 6.5 billion euro

* Includes operations mainly in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines

* Lafarge-Holcim merger still expected to close in the first half Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)
