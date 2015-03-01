Holcim may offer sweetener to sway investors on Lafarge deal-paper

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss cement maker Holcim
is considering offering its shareholders a sweetener
to win their approval for a planned merger with France's Lafarge
, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday without citing a
source.
The deal, set to create the world's biggest cement maker
with $44 billion in sales, was agreed nearly ten months ago but
since then analysts have flagged a potential divergence between
the two firms' earnings outlooks as raising the possibility of a
renegotiation of terms.
Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung reported that Holcim was
looking at several "creative methods" to sway its shareholders
into backing the deal, including a generous special dividend or
a share buyback, instead of trying to alter the terms of the
deal, which involves a one-to-one share swap.
A spokesman for Holcim declined to comment on Sunday.
But Chief Executive Bernard Fontana, when asked on Monday
whether the Swiss firm's strong results could affect the
exchange ratio, said the merger agreement did not contain any
mechanisms by which the terms could be automatically adjusted.
Sonntagszeitung reported that Holcim was considering the
sweetener in response to opposition from its shareholders to the
deal, which hinges on investor approval for a capital increase
for financing.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt; editing by Clelia Oziel)